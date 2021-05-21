Vaccination clinic set for Saturday, May 22 at Simmons Bank Arena for Arkansans 12 and older; Walk-ins welcome

LITTLE ROCK — A COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The vaccination effort will be conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in cooperation with the cities of North Little Rock and Sherwood, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Simmons Bank Arena, Pulaski County and the North Little Rock School District.

Those getting vaccinated will have an opportunity to enter their name in drawings for free tickets to Magic Springs, Arkansas Travelers games, the Foreigner concert on Aug. 8 and the Banda MS concert on Sept. 17.

The vaccination is for all Arkansans who are 12 and older.

Walk-ins are welcome.