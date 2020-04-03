Virus hits during busy wedding season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the pandemic hitting during what’s typically a busy wedding season, couples are having to make tough choices when it comes to their big day.

Many couples are opting to postpone their weddings, while others are getting married over video calls.

That second option is what Sarah Cox and her fiancé plan to do Saturday, say “I do” in a virtual ceremony.

Wedding planners are also helping couples navigate these tough decisions.

Our Susan El Khoury will have the full story tonight at 5:30.