Virus keeps couple apart on 70th wedding anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — A retired Air Force veteran finds a heartwarming way to surprise with his wife on their 70th wedding anniversary, despite her nursing home being on lockdown during the pandemic.

Johnnie Whiteside has only been away from his wife Louise on their anniversary twice. Once was when he was stationed in France and the other time when he was deployed during the Vietnam War.

Whiteside says he refused to add another day to that list, even though Louise suffers from a disease that causes dementia and had to move into a nursing home.

“I have loved her since the day I met her,” Johnnie said. “I would rather be with her than anyone else.”

Whiteside decided to surprise his bride by sitting outside her nursing home window, then calling her on the phone.

“I would love to give her a hug but they won’t let me,” Whiteside said. “At least we were together.”

That love is what Whiteside says has made them reach this marriage milestone.

“Love, I love her. Thank goodness it has been returned,” Whiteside said. “We’ve had a good long life.”