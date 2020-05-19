Vote to delay casino reopening in Pine Bluff fails

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff City Council voted 5-3 against a resolution to delay the reopening of the Saracen Annex.

A resolution sponsored by Ivan Whitfield would allow city officials to ask the casino to delay their opening despite the governor’s directive.

Council members in support of the resolution said the city needed to take matters into its own hands because they feel the governor should not have reopened casinos. Supporters of the resolution also expressed concern about out-of-state visitors.

The casino had to have a detailed plan approved by the Arkansas Department of Health to reopen.

John L. Berrey, Chairman of Saracen Development and the Quapaw Nation, said proof of all the precautions the casino is taking to keep everyone safe, including temperature checks, reduced hours and sanitization.