Signage is pictured at a Walmart store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announced that by August 17 they will be expanding many Walmart store closing times from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Expanding our hours of operations provides customers with greater options to shop food, medicine, and supplies,” said Walmart via Twitter.

