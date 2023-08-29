BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is launching a new Testing and Treatment program at pharmacies in 12 states, including in Arkansas, the company announced on Tuesday morning.

According to the press release, this will allow patients experiencing respiratory symptoms to get tested to determine the cause of their symptoms, and if eligible, prescribed medication to help treat and manage those symptoms in one place, on the same day, seven days a week.

The release also states that the Walmart pharmacists will be able to administer strep throat, flu, and COVID tests on-site. Customers will receive a confirmed diagnosis within 30 minutes. Walk-ins are accepted, or patients can make an appointment here.

As pharmacists are being empowered to practice at the top of their clinical ability, they are also witnessing an important shift in the profession.

John Ulrey is one of those pharmacists. When he started at Store 557 in Emporia, Kansas in 1983, things were different than they are today. He was typing medication labels on a typewriter. And he certainly wasn’t vaccinating people.

“Pharmacists are starting to fill an important gap in the medical field,” John said. “It’s going to change how pharmacists are thought of in the community!”

To learn more about Testing and Treatment or make an appointment at a pharmacy near you, visit here.