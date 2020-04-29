Walmart NW Arkansas Championship postponed to August 24-30, 2020 at Pinnacle Country Club

ROGERS, Ark. (News Release) – In partnership with the LPGA Tour, local event organizers announce today that the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, originally scheduled for June 15-21, has been postponed. The LPGA golf tournament is rescheduled for August 24-30 at Pinnacle Country Club, with 156 of the world’s best female golfers set to compete.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we feel postponing the tournament is the right thing to do to ensure the health and safety of our community,” stated Dan Bartlett, Walmart Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs. “We are hopeful to host the tournament and other community-driven programming in August, as we strive to continue to utilize #NWAChampionship Week to enhance the quality of life in our home region.”

Event officials are working closely with the LPGA Tour and other health-related resources to monitor the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19. Organizers plan to implement new health and sanitation procedures onsite, in efforts to promote public safety throughout the tournament week in August.

Also announced by the LPGA Tour today, all tournaments through early July have been postponed, with the tour currently slated to return to play on July 16 in Midland, Michigan. The UL International Crown originally scheduled for August 27-30 will not take place in 2020, allowing the #NWAChampionship to move to that date.

“One of the driving forces of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is to make a positive impact in the community, and this year is certainly no exception,” said Mindy Sherwood, President, Procter & Gamble Walmart Global Customer Team. “Now more than ever, we look forward to celebrating the spirit of the NW Arkansas region and our community partners through this meaningful event.”

Individuals that have already purchased tickets or registered as a volunteer for this year’s tournament will be contacted directly, with the option to receive a full refund or the opportunity to transfer their ticket or registration to the rescheduled event.

Additional information regarding #NWAChampionship Week will be updated on an ongoing basis online at www.NWAChampionship.com.