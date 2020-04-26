Walmart opens first drive-thru testing site in Little Rock Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Monday, April 27, 2020, in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 2700 S. Shackleford Road. The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. Those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all healthcare providers and first responders will be tested. There are no out of pocket costs for the test. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.



“One of the important markers of reopening our city is our ability to adequately test enough people,”

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “I’m grateful to Walmart for opening a testing site in Little Rock as we seek opportunities to increase testing capacity and for this partnership between our city and the world’s largest retailer.”



“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Little Rock during this unprecedented time,” said Michael Lindsey, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Arkansas. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”



Details regarding the testing site:



 The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, and will test those who are exhibiting

symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders.

 The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app,

www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those

individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites. On-site scheduling will be available

for those who need assistance with scheduling.

 Once on site, those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility

criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not

available to those who walk up.

 The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab

their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure

the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the

drive-thru site.



 Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested

and applicable departments of health.

 Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line

at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

 The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart health care professionals and Quest

employees.

 While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take

steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.



The City of Little Rock’s COVID-19 webpage contains a link to all of the details for this testing site. It

can be found at LittleRock.gov/covid19.



For everyone’s safety and for the privacy of those being tested, media should not attempt to enter

the testing site.



