WATCH: CARES Act Steering Committee meets Wednesday

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The CARES Act Steering Committee met today at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and discussed many things. To watch the whole meeting click the video below.

Original Story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The CARES Act Steering Committee, created by Governor Asa Hutchinson to recommend the best use of federal COVID-19 aid, will meet virtually at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the agenda for the meeting, the committee will discuss a universal DTV broadcast coverage plan proposal by Arkansas PBS. The committee will also discuss grant funding to support minorities affected by COVID-19, education materials to target communities of color. The committee is also expected to consider a request from the Marshallese COVID-19 Task Force for testing, treatment and coronavirus education and outreach. Additionally, the committee is expected to discuss a comprehensive plan for COVID-19 contact tracing, testing and coordination for Hispanic/ Latinx and Pacific Islander communities. The committee is also expected to discuss implementing a community-based grassroots, outreach, educational and technical service delivery network for the top 10 low-wealth counties.

To see the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, click here.

To watch the meeting live, click here.

