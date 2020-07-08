WATCH LIVE: CARES Act Steering Committee to meet at 3:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The CARES Act Steering Committee, created by Governor Asa Hutchinson to recommend the best use of federal COVID-19 aid, will meet virtually at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

To watch the meeting live, click here.

The committee is expected to discuss supplemental funding of $16 million for contact tracing and a forgivable loan program for developmental disabilities providers for $7,844,021.

To see the agenda and associated documents for the meeting, click here.

