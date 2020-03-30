WATCH: Governor Hutchinson announces 473 total cases, 7 deaths in COVID-19 update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 7 with 473 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a March 30 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

426 total cases yesterday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced today it’s up to 473 total cases

62 cases are hospitalized which is an increase of 19 from yesterday amount. 47 cases are in nursing homes. 5 nursing homes now have a confirmed case.

One more death in Arkansas which makes the total 7 deaths. The newest death was a patient over 65 and was the first nursing home related death.

17 cases – 18-years-old or less

149 cases – 65+-years-old

307 cases – 18-years-old — 64-years-old

71 patients got COVID-19 from domestic travel.

73 patients are healthcare workers.

21 patients are on ventilators.

Dr. Nate Smith said that outside sports activities are fine as long as you maintain 6 feet between people and state parks are a great place to do something.

He said that UV radiation from the sun can help deactivate viruses.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that previously the state had given $30 million for PPE for healthcare workers. Now based upon the demand and need that won’t be enough money. There is now $45 million more for PPE and ventilators.

Under the CARES Act we are getting money as a state. There is a new 15 member steering committee that will recommend where the federal money goes. $1.2 Billion should come to the state from the Federal government. This could be used to get hospital beds, ventilators, respirators, PPE for the state