World virus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe

A masked customer passes empty shelves stocking toilet paper in a Johannesburg supermarket Wednesday March 18, 2020, amid panic-buying due to the coronavirus outbreak. For most people the virus causes only mild or moderate symptons . For others is can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Elderly customers line at the checkout point in a Johannesburg supermarket Wednesday, March 18, 2020, amid panic-buying due to the new coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

A cleaner mops a floor in a Johannesburg supermarket Wednesday, March 18, 2020 as a measure against the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

A girl wearing a face mask crossing a road in front of Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

The flight schedule board shows a few cancelled flights at Heathrow Airport in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days, and of course subject to ongoing review. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

People arrive at a shopping mall Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Villacoublay, south of Paris. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Travellers in protective clothing have a break before their flight at Heathrow Airport in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days, and of course subject to ongoing review. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Travellers walk to the check in at Heathrow Airport in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days, and of course subject to ongoing review. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A traveller wearing a protective face mask rests at Heathrow Airport in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days, and of course subject to ongoing review. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A traveller adjusts his protective face mask at Heathrow Airport in London, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally for an initial period of 30 days, and of course subject to ongoing review. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The deserted highway leading to Paris is pictured Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Villacoublay, south of Paris. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Kashmiri volunteers spray disinfectants at an area outside a shrine where pigeons are fed as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

Airlines ground crews with protective masks to protect against the coronavirus stand at a check-in counter at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Travelers walk past canceled flights on a schedule board, some due to the coronavirus, at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BERLIN (AP) — Desperate travelers choked European border crossings on Wednesday after nations implemented strict controls in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, creating traffic jams miles long and slowing the passage of trucks carrying critical supplies.

The number of people infected worldwide crested the 200,000 mark and deaths topped 8,000, with the number of people now recovered at more than 82,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

In an attempt to alleviate some of the pressure from eastern Europeans stuck in Austria trying to return home, Hungary overnight opened its borders in phases. Bulgarian citizens were first allowed to cross in carefully controlled convoys, then Romanians had a turn.

But by early Wednesday on the Austrian side of the border, trucks were backed up for 28 kilometers (17 miles) and cars for 14 kilometers (nearly 9 miles) as rules allowing only Hungarians or transport trucks through the country’s borders kicked back in.

European Union leaders have been working on how to make sure that food, medical supplies and other essential goods keep flowing but so far borders have been clogged. Looking ahead, they’re also trying to figure out ways to allow seasonal agricultural workers, needed to keep the production of food going, to travel back and forth across essentially closed borders.

Nations around the world were facing the same issues, with the U.S. and Canada working on a mutual ban on nonessential travel between the two countries.

In Southeast Asia, the causeway between Malaysia and the financial hub of Singapore was eerily quiet after Malaysia shut its borders, while the Philippines backed down on an order giving foreigners 72 hours to leave from a large part of its main island.

President Donald Trump’s administration was considering a plan to immediately return to Mexico all people who cross America’s southern border illegally, according to two officials who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the plan hasn’t been finalized.

The coronavirus is now present in every U.S. state after West Virginia reported an infection. In far-flung Hawaii, the governor encouraged travelers to postpone their island vacations for at least the next 30 days, while the governor of Nevada — home to Las Vegas — ordered a monthlong closure of the state’s casinos.

Increasingly worried about the economic fallout of the global shutdown, the U.S., Britain and the Netherlands announced rescue packages totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, while longtime International Monetary Fund critic Venezuela asked the institution for a $5 billion loan.

Major Asian stock markets fell back Wednesday after early gains after Wall Street jumped on Trump’s promise of aid.

In Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said there had been “a unanimous and united approach” to the decision to prohibit most foreigners from entering the EU for 30 days.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European leaders agreed in a conference call to the commission’s proposal for an entry ban to the bloc — along with Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Britain — with “very, very limited exceptions.” Germany will implement the decision immediately.

But so far, EU efforts to smooth the transition have failed.

Trucks are stuck in traffic jams for 60 kilometers (36 miles) on Lithuanian side to enter Poland through Kalvarija-Budzisko check point, 230 km (144 miles) west of Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Traffic jams swelled along borders and travelers appealed to their governments for help getting home Tuesday as countries in Europe and beyond imposed strict controls along their frontiers and grappled with the challenge of allowing the flow of goods but restricting people to slow the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Saulius Zaura)

On Wednesday, thousands of trucks remained backed up in Lithuania on roads into Poland, after Warsaw ordered strict measures that include testing every driver for COVID-19 symptoms. The line of trucks was 60 kilometers (37 miles) long on Tuesday night.

“The Polish and Lithuanian governments have opened a second crossing, but that did not help much,” said border police spokesman Rokas Pukinsas.

Elsewhere, droves of Malaysians endured hourslong traffic jams as they sought to get into Singapore before the border closure. More than 300,000 people commute daily to Singapore to work and many have chosen to stay there during the lockdown.

A Chinese family covered with plastic bags as a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus walk at the departure level of Manila’s International Airport, Philippines on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Philippine government lifted a 72-hour deadline for thousands of foreign travelers to leave the country’s main northern region which has been placed under quarantine due to the growing number of coronavirus infections, officials said. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)

A Chinese woman uses a plastic bag to cover her head while waiting for her flight at the departure area of Manila’s International Airport, Philippines on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Philippine government lifted a 72-hour deadline for thousands of foreign travelers to leave the country’s main northern region which has been placed under quarantine due to the growing number of coronavirus infections, officials said. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Foreigners line up at the departure area of Manila’s International Airport, Philippines on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Philippine government lifted a 72-hour deadline for thousands of foreign travelers to leave the country’s main northern region which has been placed under quarantine due to the growing number of coronavirus infections, officials said. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)

Foreigners wear raincoats before entering departure area of Manila’s International Airport, Philippines on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Philippine government lifted a 72-hour deadline for thousands of foreign travelers to leave the country’s main northern region which has been placed under quarantine due to the growing number of coronavirus infections, officials said. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)

Malaysia’s restricted movement order came after a sharp spike in coronavirus cases to 673, making it the worst-affected country in Southeast Asia.

The self-governing island of Taiwan said Wednesday that it too would ban foreigners from entry and Taiwanese would have to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

In Thailand, Bangkok’s notorious red light districts were due to go dark Wednesday after a government order closing bars, schools, movie theaters and many other venues.

Even tourists on Ecuador’s iconic Galapagos islands — 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) off the South American mainland — have been affected. Canadian Jessy Lamontaine and her family were stuck on the island when flights were suspended and they missed the last trip out.

“I was in tears this morning,” Lamontaine said. “I couldn’t get any answers from the airline. I had no money and didn’t know whether I was going to keep my job.”

Galapagos Gov. Norman Wray said the 2,000 foreigners who remain on the archipelago in the next week may be able to leave on charter or government-approved flights.

So far, 81,000 people have recovered from the virus, mostly in China. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

In Italy, the hardest-hit nation after China, infections jumped to 27,980 on Tuesday. With 2,503 deaths, Italy accounts for a third of the global death toll.

Spain, the fourth-most infected country, saw its cases soar by more than 2,000 in one day to 11,178. Virus-related deaths jumped to 491, a toll that included 17 elderly residents of a Madrid nursing home. Among them was the 86-year-old diabetic grandmother of Ainhoa Ruiz.

“We feel totally helpless and devastated because my grandma spent her last week only with her husband and caretakers but no other relatives,” Ruiz said.

Some bright spots emerged. Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus was first detected late last year and which has been under lockdown for weeks, reported just one new case for a second straight day Wednesday.

In the U.S., the death toll surpassed 100, and officials urged older Americans and those with health problems to stay home. They also recommended all gatherings be capped at 10 people.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that residents should be prepared for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order within days. A shelter-in-place order in the San Francisco Bay Area, requiring most residents to leave their homes only for food, medicine or exercise for three weeks, is the most sweeping lockdown in the U.S.

Janitor Miguel Aguirre, his wife and two children were the only people on a normally bustling street near City Hall. He showed up to work because he needed the money but his supervisor texted him to leave. He brought his two daughters because schools had closed. He already lost his second job at a hotel when tourism conferences were canceled.

“If we don’t work, we don’t eat,” said Aguirre.

