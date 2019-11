STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) – Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home near Strawberry.

Coroner Robert Chris Warden tells Region 8 News he was called to a residence on Highway 25 around 7 a.m. Friday.

He said there were two gunshot victims.

He could not provide any further details.

Region 8 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as more details emerge.