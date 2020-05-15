Corps issues small craft advisory for Arkansas River

Pine Bluff, Ark. (News release) -- As a precaution against COVID-19, the City of Pine Bluffimplemented remote work for non-uniformed employees throughout city departments.This was enacted to reduce public gatherings in city buildings. Since then, the city hasmonitored ongoing health developments in the State of Arkansas. As the governoroversees phase 1 of reopening the state, it is now time to end remote work and resumeregular operations.

Effective Monday, May 18, non-uniformed employees will be working at their normalwork sites. City buildings will be open to the public. Normal business hours will resumefrom 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Out of an abundance of caution, thePine Bluff Aquatic Center will slowly reopen to the public in a limited capacity on June