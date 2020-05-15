Corps issues small craft advisory for Arkansas River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Army Corps of Engineers is issuing a small craft advisory for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas. Rainfall this week in eastern Oklahoma are causing flows on the system to rise.
Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. Strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft during high flows.
River flows at Van Buren have risen above 70,000 c.f.s. and continue to rise. Flows exceeding 70,000 c.f.s. will make its way downstream through the weekend.
