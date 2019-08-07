Corps to temporarily close River Run East Park at Millwood Lake

ASHDOWN, Ark. (News release) – The Army Corps of Engineers, Millwood Tri-Lakes Project Office is temporarily closing access to River Run East Recreation Area at 8 a.m. Aug. 12 to make repairs to the Millwood Lake stilling basin. Depending on weather, the stilling basin work should be completed by Sept. 10.

Because of safety concerns, access to the campground, boat launch ramp and bank will not be allowed during the closure.

Officials at the Army Corps of Engineers Millwood Tri-Lakes Project Office regret any inconveniences this may cause and ask the public to exercise caution while boating.

For more information about Millwood Lake call 870-898-3343. Recreation information can be found on the Internet here.