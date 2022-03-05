LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Saturday showing the continued fall of active cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 in the state.

The ADH data showed 3,489 active cases of the virus reported Saturday, a decrease of 202 from the previous day. There were 698 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 822,900 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed a drop of 41 patients hospitalized with the virus in the last 24 hours, moving that number to 371.

The number of patients put on ventilators went down by eight in the last day, dropping to 60, while there are 121 COVID patients in Arkansas intensive care units, down by 10 from the prior day.

Health officials reported 18 additional deaths Saturday increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,699.

In the last 24 hours, 2,042 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,569,727, with another 370,798 partially immunized.