COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hutchinson urges Arkansans to get vaccine as new cases and hospitalizations fall from one week ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 update on Saturday seeing a slight spike with 184 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

According to ADH, there are currently 1,991 active cases statewide. Total cases for the state are at 334,642.

There were 148 hospitalized, which shows a decrease of 5 in the last day; 23 on ventilators, which is no change from Friday’s numbers.

The death rate since the pandemic began in Arkansas is at 5,717.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski – 30

Benton – 21

Washington – 16

Gov. Asa Hutchinson took to Twitter to say:

There are 184 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. New cases and total hospitalizations are lower than last week. Next week I expect J&J vaccine to be available again. This is great news, and we need each of you to get one of the three vaccines.

Of the state’s 2,468,010 vaccine doses, 1,634,478 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 310,453 people have received their first dose, while 688,803 people are fully vaccinated.