COVID-19 in Arkansas: State still seeing drop in new cases and hospitalizations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting a steady drop in new cases and hospitalizations in their latest update on COVID-19 in Arkansas.

There are 1,341 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas but that is almost 500 fewer cases than just one week prior. There are 306,064 total cases now with 16,811 active cases, with 11 less than Friday.

Hospitalizations are also seeing that decline with 58 fewer than what was reported on Friday and 124 patients on ventilators, with 20 coming off of them within the past day.

There were 11 deaths since Friday with the current death rate at 5,061.

In the update, ADH officials said hospitals and other medical facilities around the state received 3,900 vaccine new doses in the last day, while the state has administered 18,413 doses.

In all, the state has allocated 559,750 total doses and administered 369,898, a rate of 66.1 percent.

There were no new doses made available to Arkansans through the federal program operated through Walgreens & CVS, though that operation did administer 249 new doses.