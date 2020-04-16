COVID-19 Rental Assistance plan to help families in Faulkner, Perry, Van Buren and Conway counties

CONWAY, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – After being inundated with calls for help, seven local non-profits have streamlined the process for families who need rental assistance due to COVID-19 .

A community fund has been set up at First Security Bank to house donations and an allocation committee is in place to distribute funds based on need over the next 60 days.



The funding committee is comprised of Judi Lively of Bethlehem House, Dr. Phillip Fletcher of City of Hope Outreach, Spring Hunter of the Conway Ministry Center, Jennifer Boyett of the United Way of Central Arkansas and Laura King, Founder of Conway Gives. These agencies are collaborating with Salvation Army and the Community Action Program of Central Arkansas’ (CAPCA) Emergency Assistance Programs so that resources can be maximized to assist as many families as possible.

The Arkansas Community Foundation of Faulkner County as well as the United Way of Central Arkansas have been an integral part of the collaboration providing resources on multiple levels.



These seven non-profits are working hand-in-hand with families, landlords and local government to help ease the burden.

Families in need of rental assistance can call the central hotline at 501-358-6960 to find out if they are eligible and start the application process. Each application will be processed on a

case-by-case basis according to need.