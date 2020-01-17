Creditor sues for Wild River Country foreclosure due to unpaid loans

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The owners of Wild River Country could face foreclosure after a creditor filed suit over alleged non-payment of debts.

A lawsuit was filed on January 6th by creditor JTS Capital 3, a Texas limited liability company against Aquaparks Holdings, LLC and its owner Michael Slattery, who took over debt from a previous owner.

JTS is asking for a judgment for principal on that original debt of just under $1.4 million, plus interest and other fees, as well as $600,000.00 owed on a mortgage taken by Aquapark on the property.


If the company can’t pay within a time period set by the court, the lawsuit calls for Wild River Country to be sold to satisfy the debt.

