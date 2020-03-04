1  of  2
Crews recover body of missing kayaker at Lake Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Game and Fish recovered the body of a missing kayaker at Lake Fort Smith on Wednesday, according to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

The identify of the individual has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency crews continue their search for a missing kayaker in Lake Fort Smith.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said the kayaker went underwater around noon on Tuesday, March 3.

Dive teams with the County and Arkansas Game and Fish are still searching the water.

At last check, the missing kayaker’s name has not been released.

