Arkansas Crime Watch: 16-year-old found dead in Pine Bluff, fatal pursuit ends in fiery crash, police identify victim shot at killed on Quail Creek Road, suspects involved in terroristic act at Bar Louie being sought

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

On the Sunday, October 25th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

TEENAGER CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER:

Pine Bluff police arrest a 17-year-old in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old who was found dead in a car. The latest on the investigation and what police are saying about the crime at 0:15.

FATAL PURSUIT ENDS IN FIERY CRASH:

Arkansas State Police are investigating a pursuit that ended with two cars engulfed in flames. See video of the fiery aftermath and hear what prompted the pursuit at 3:40.

HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED:

Little Rock police identify a victim who was shot and killed on Quail Creek Road. The latest on the investigation and possible motive at 1:59.

SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN TERRORISTIC ACT BEING SOUGHT:

North Little Rock police need your help identifying two suspects involved in a terroristic act at Bar Louie near McCain Blvd. Watch the surveillance video at 4:48.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories