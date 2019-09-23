Arkansas Crime Watch: Dad confesses to son’s brain injury, warning for ‘trigger pullers’, illegal shopping spree

On Sunday’s, September 22nd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

DAD CONFESSES TO CAUSING SON’S BRAIN INJURY

After a year of hearings and motions, a father changes his plea and admits to causing his 5-month-old’s brain injury. Watch the never-before-seen police interview at 1:05.

COUPLE TURNED DETECTIVES

Their car was broken into, cash stolen along with several credit cards. See the suspect who they believe used their credit cards on a wild and expensive shopping spree at 5:05.

FIGHTING GUN VIOLENCE WITH COLD HARD CASH

The city of Little Rock received three grants totaling more than one million dollars. How some of that money will be used to get “trigger pullers” off the streets at 8:27.