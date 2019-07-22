Arkansas Crime Watch: Deputy killed in the line of duty: his life, honor and sacrifice

On the Sunday, July 21st special edition of Arkansas Crime Watch, we discuss the deadly shooting of Stone County Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Stephen.

THE CASE:

Get caught up on the investigation at 00:47 mark.

WITNESS GIVES DETAILS OF SHOOTING

A man who says he was there when the shooting happened. He says everything just ‘blew up’. Hear what he says happened and the lives he tried saving at the 3:14 mark.

PARENTS SHARE THEIR LOVE

The parents of fallen Deputy Mike Stephen share how much they will miss him and the memory they want people to have of their son. Watch at 4:30 mark.

HOW OFFICERS INVESTIGATE A POLICE SHOOTING

We talk with Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Erik Temple about the mindset officers have to be in as they investigate a shooting involving a police officer. Watch at 6:31 mark.

PATROLLING IN RURAL AREAS:

There is always a danger when it comes to law enforcement but many say there is a greater risk to safety when you’re patrolling a rural area. Watch the conversation at 1405 mark.