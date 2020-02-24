Arkansas Crime Watch: Ex-resident assistant accused of raping student, arrests made in rash of car break-ins, Pine Bluff principal accused of sexual harassment

On the Sunday, February 23rd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

FORMER UCA RESIDENT ASSISTANT ARRESTED:

A former resident assistant was arrested after being accused of raping another student in a dorm room. What current students who used to work alongside him are saying at :55.

ARRESTS MADE RASH OF CAR BREAK-INS:

Little Rock police arrest three juveniles in connection to a series of car break-ins at a West Little Rock apartment complex. How many cars were targeted and reaction from victims at 3:41.

ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES HOT SPRINGS WOMAN:

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sues an elderly woman for her role in a multi-million dollar jackpot scheme. What the lawsuit alleges at 5:25.

PINE BLUFF PRINCIPAL ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

Another lawsuit has been filed against Pine Bluff High School principal Michael Nellums. Who filed the lawsuit this time and what they are alleging at 7:33.