Arkansas Crime Watch: Ex-resident assistant accused of raping student, arrests made in rash of car break-ins, Pine Bluff principal accused of sexual harassment

On the Sunday, February 23rd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:
FORMER UCA RESIDENT ASSISTANT ARRESTED:
A former resident assistant was arrested after being accused of raping another student in a dorm room. What current students who used to work alongside him are saying at :55.
ARRESTS MADE RASH OF CAR BREAK-INS:
Little Rock police arrest three juveniles in connection to a series of car break-ins at a West Little Rock apartment complex. How many cars were targeted and reaction from victims at 3:41.
ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES HOT SPRINGS WOMAN:
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sues an elderly woman for her role in a multi-million dollar jackpot scheme. What the lawsuit alleges at 5:25.
PINE BLUFF PRINCIPAL ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT:
Another lawsuit has been filed against Pine Bluff High School principal Michael Nellums. Who filed the lawsuit this time and what they are alleging at 7:33.