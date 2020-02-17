Arkansas Crime Watch: Father accused of killing baby, officer caught on camera punching man, smash and grab for cigarettes and officer fired for putting student in chokehold

On the Sunday, February 16th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

FATHER ACCUSED OF KILLING 3-MONTH-OLD SON:

Jacksonville police arrest the father of a baby and charge him with capital murder. What the autopsy report revealed at 4:24.

POLICE OFFICER CAUGHT ON CAMERA PUNCHING MAN:

A North Little Rock police officer loses his badge after punching a man. What he told superiors as to why he did it at :56.

SMASH AND GRAB CAUGHT ON TAPE:

A criminal goes to great lengths to get his hands on a few packs of cigarettes. Why the crime has some people laughing at 5:32.

VIDEO SHOWS OFFICER PUTTING STUDENT IN CHOKEHOLD:

A Camden school resource officer is fired after a viral video shows him putting a student in a chokehold. Watch the video at 7:21.