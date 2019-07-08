Arkansas Crime Watch: ‘Fireworks war’ leaves 12 in jail and 5 hurt, couple finds man lurking over bed during home invasion, video shows police shooting

New episodes of Arkansas Crime Watch available Sundays at 7:30pm

On the Sunday, July 7th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Mitch McCoy discusses:

‘FIREWORKS WAR’

Pulaski County authorities confirm 12 people were arrested after a fireworks fight left five people without fingers or hands in the College Station neighborhood. We have the cell phone video at the 00:50 mark.

LITTLE ROCK HOME INVASION

A Little Rock couple sleeping in their bedroom found a man lurking over them with a gun during a home invasion. Find out what the suspect told the couple at the 6:15 mark.

VIDEO OF POLICE SHOOTING RELEASED

Jacksonville Police have released video of a police shooting that happened last month. The suspect’s family says he had mental health issues. Hear what they have to say at the 10:26 mark.