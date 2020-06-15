Arkansas Crime Watch: Governor announces law enforcement task force, independent review group to look into LRPD, city approves body cameras, arrest made after fatal shooting outside funeral home

On the Sunday, June 14th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

GOV. ANNOUNCES LAW ENFORCEMENT TASK FORCE:

Following the death of George Floyd and protesters demanding change, Governor Asa Hutchinson established a law enforcement task force. What members of the task force are being asked to do by the end of the year at 0:15.

LITTLE ROCK MAYOR ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENT REVIEW COMMITTEE:

Frank Scott Jr. said a nine-member committee will look into personnel policies and procedures; handling of private and confidential information; harassment and misconduct within the Little Rock Police department. Hear why he feels this is necessary at 1:44.

PURCHASE OF BODY CAMERAS APPROVED:

The Little Rock City Board of Directors decided to purchase body cameras for the LRPD. The reason why they approved the purchase ahead of schedule at 4:26.

SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER FATAL SHOOTING OUTSIDE FUNERAL HOME:

A murder suspect is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed a man attending a service wake in downtown Little Rock. Who the suspect is and how he was caught at 7:30.