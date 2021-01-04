Arkansas Crime Watch: LRPD investigate 4 separate homicides, update on Pope County murder-suicide, burglar caught on tape, U.S. Marshals Most Wanted

On the Sunday, January 3rd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

DEADLY WEEKEND IN LITTLE ROCK:

Little Rock police are investigating four separate homicides that took place in a span of just 24 hours over Christmas weekend. What the police chief has to say about this rash of violence at 0:15.

AUTHORITIES IN POPE COUNTY INVESTIGATE MURDER-SUICIDE:

Two adults and three young children were found dead in a home on Christmas day. Authorities have ruled it a murder-suicide. What the Sheriff is now saying about this tragic case at 4:00.

BURGLAR CAUGHT ON CAMERA:

Detectives in Pine Bluff need your help locating a suspected burglar who broke into a local eatery on Christmas Eve. Watch the criminal in the act to see if you can help identify him at 4:48.

U.S. MARSHALS MOST WANTED:

U.S. Marshals and Crime Watch have teamed up. Each week we showcase a suspect who’s wanted by authorities. See if you can help catch this week’s “Most Wanted” at 7:56.