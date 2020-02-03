Arkansas Crime Watch: Man charged with arson and capital murder, scam artist targets cop, US Marshals search woods for remains of Arkansas fugitive

On the Sunday, February 2nd, episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

SHOOTING, ARSON SUSPECT CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER:

Jacksonville police arrest a man suspected of shooting a man and then setting the victim on fire inside his apartment. A closer look at the investigation and suspect at :59.

SCAMMER TARGETS POLICE OFFICER:

A scam artist tries to pull a fast one on a Hot Springs police officer. How far the officer played along and how it ended at 5:35.

THE HUNT FOR AN ARKANSAS FUGITIVE:

Crime Watch host, Kevin Kelly joins US Marshals as they launch a massive search for Brian Keith Freeman. Watch the exclusive footage as they launch “Operation Backtrack” at 8:34.