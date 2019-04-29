Arkansas Crime Watch: Man murdered over porn, women's underwear stolen, Uber driver arrested on DUI
Arkansas Crime Watch is available every Sunday at 7:30pm only on FOX16.com
On the Sunday, April 26th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Mitch McCoy discusses:
MAN MURDERED OVER PORN
A Sunday School teacher has been found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed her husband because he ordered a porn channel. We dive into the couple's relationship at the 00:45 mark.
RIDESHARE DRIVER ALLEGEDLY DRIVING DRUNK
Police in an Arkansas town say an Uber driver driving people around may have been drunk. What investigators found when they breathalyzed her at the 4:51 mark.
BRICK THROWING THIEF
North Little Rock Police need your help finding two people who broke into a cell phone store and smashed several cases with bricks. Watch at the 5:25 mark.
WOMEN'S UNDERWEAR STOLEN
A woman came home to find her underwear was gone. An Arkansas police department has arrested a man for the burglary. Watch at the 9:10 mark.
More Stories
-
Arkansas Crime Watch with Mitch McCoy dives into the biggest…
-
Arkansas Crime Watch with Mitch McCoy dives into the biggest…
-
Arkansas Crime Watch with Mitch McCoy