Arkansas Crime Watch: Man murdered over porn, women's underwear stolen, Uber driver arrested on DUI

On the Sunday, April 26th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Mitch McCoy discusses:

MAN MURDERED OVER PORN

A Sunday School teacher has been found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed her husband because he ordered a porn channel. We dive into the couple's relationship at the 00:45 mark.

RIDESHARE DRIVER ALLEGEDLY DRIVING DRUNK

Police in an Arkansas town say an Uber driver driving people around may have been drunk. What investigators found when they breathalyzed her at the 4:51 mark.

BRICK THROWING THIEF

North Little Rock Police need your help finding two people who broke into a cell phone store and smashed several cases with bricks. Watch at the 5:25 mark.

WOMEN'S UNDERWEAR STOLEN

A woman came home to find her underwear was gone. An Arkansas police department has arrested a man for the burglary. Watch at the 9:10 mark.