Arkansas Crime Watch: Manhunt after mother and son murdered, Arkansan found alive after vanishing in Mexico, charges reduced in baby-tasing case

On the Sunday, June 30th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Mitch McCoy discusses:

MOTHER AND SON MURDERED:

A nationwide search is underway for a man Camden Police say killed a mother and her four-year-old son. Get caught up on the investigation and the manhunt at the 00:46 mark.

ARKANSAN FOUND ALIVE IN MEXICO:

An Arkansas medical school graduate who disappeared after a night out with friends turns up alive and safe. The man is now speaking publicly about what happened. Watch at the 5:33 mark.

CHARGES DOWNGRADED IN BABY TASER CASE:

A felony charge for a Conway babysitter has been reduced to a misdemeanor about one year after a video shows a one-year-old girl getting teased with a taser. Why did the charge get reduced? Watch at the 10:12 mark.

GRANDMOTHER MOURNS DEATH OF MURDERED GRANDSON:

A south Arkansas family is mourning the death of a young boy after his mother and step-dad were arrested in the murder case. The victim’s grandmother is speaking exclusively about her grandson while her daughter sits in jail. Watch at the 11:06 mark.