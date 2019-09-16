Arkansas Crime Watch: Murder for hire, fired cop talks deadly shooting, car break-ins

New episodes available Sunday night at 7:30 on FOX16.com

On the Sunday, September 15th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

EX-COP TALKS DEADLY SHOOTING:

Former LRPD officer Charles Starks shares what his life has been like since losing his badge following the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Whether he feels he did anything wrong at 1:02.

CAR BREAK-INS:

Thieves caught on home surveillance breaking into several cars in the same neighborhood. Watch the video at 9:10.

MURDER FOR HIRE:

Police claim a woman from hired a handyman to kill her husband. How police stopped the crime from going down at 10:55.