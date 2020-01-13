Arkansas Crime Watch: New information in double homicide, teen accused of killing mother and 2 others, sexual assault on UA Little Rock campus

On the Sunday, January 12th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

NEW INFORMATION IN DOUBLE MURDER:

Police now say three suspects accused of murder conspired to rob a couple. Hear the emotional testimony from the sister of one of the victims at 1:05.

TEENAGER ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS MOTHER AND TWO OTHERS:

Pine Bluff police arrest a 19-year-old following a violent crime spree that resulted in three deaths. What investigators found when they arrived at the crime scene at 8:39.

SEXUAL ASSAULT ON U-A LITTLE ROCK CAMPUS:

Campus police are actively investigating a sexual assault that occurred on the second floor of Stabler Hall. What the school is saying about the alleged assault at 7:36.