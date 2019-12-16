Arkansas Crime Watch: Officer ambushed and executed, body cam footage captures Camden officer being arrested for DUI, man accused of simulating mass shooting

On the Sunday, December 15th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

FAYETTEVILLE OFFICER AMBUSHED AND EXECUTED:

Officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol car waiting for his partner when he was shot and killed. The latest on the investigation and the touching tribute for a fallen brother at 1:10.

CAMDEN COP BUSTED FOR DUI:

He claimed a deer came out of nowhere, causing him to crash into a pole and fence. His fellow officers didn’t believe him. Watch the body cam footage of the arrest at 5:01.

MAN ARRESTED FOR SIMULATING MASS SHOOTING:

A San Diego man is now behind bars for posting a startling video of him simulating a mass shooting from a hotel room. See the footage he put on social media at 6:30.

STOLEN INFLATABLE:

A 9-year old girl wants to know who stole one of her favorite Christmas decorations from her front yard. Watch her story at 9:09.

TO SERVE AND PROTECT… THE HOLIDAYS:

More than two dozen people in Dade City, Florida receive an unexpected phone call from the Police Chief. Why they were thrilled to hear his voice at 11:19.