Arkansas Crime Watch: Thieves target gun show, woman caught on camera stealing family dog, man uses stolen debit card 21 times, U.S. Marshals Most Wanted

On the Sunday, January 10th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR THIEVES WHO TARGETED GUN SHOW:

ATF and other law enforcement agencies are trying to track down whoever broke into the state fairgrounds and stole a number of weapons and ammo from a gun show. See if you can help identify one of the possible suspects at 0:15.

LRPD SEARCHING FOR WOMAN WHO STOLE FAMILY DOG:

The crime was caught on camera and shows the woman stealing a family dog. What the family is saying after watching the video at 3:35.

MAN ACCUSED OF USING STOLEN DEBIT CARD 21 TIMES:

Benton police are searching for a man who they say found a lost debit card and then used it at 21 different locations. See if you can identify him or one of his cars at 5:22.

U.S. MARSHALS MOST WANTED:

The U.S. Marshals and Crime Watch have teamed up to try and track down some of their most dangerous suspects. See if you can help locate this week’s most wanted suspect at 7:37.