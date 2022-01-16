On the Sunday, January 16th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

THREE BODIES FOUND INSIDE HOME:

Authorities in Pike County are investigating the deaths of three family members found inside a home. Reaction to the shocking news can be seen at 0:15.

DEADLY SHOOTING AT LR PARK:

Little Rock police have identified the victim who was shot at killed at Meriwether Park. Who he is and the latest on the investigation at 2:28.

MOTHER AND BOYFRIEND ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO INFANTS DEATH:

Authorities in Johnson County arrest two people after responding to a call involving a two-month-old baby on Christmas Day. Who the suspects are and the charges they face at 4:35.

MLK, JR. COMMISSION MAKES BIG ANNOUNCEMENT:

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announces new partnership with FOX 16’s Victory Over Violence campaign in an effort to stop the violence. Watch the announcement at 5:36.