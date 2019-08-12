Arkansas Crime Watch: Three-year-old boy shot, human trafficking rumors, Tennessee prison employee found dead

New episodes of Arkansas Crime Watch available Sundays at 7:30pm

On the Sunday, August 11th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Mitch McCoy discusses:

THREE-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOT:

A Searcy County three-year-old boy is back home after being shot in the head. Searcy County authorities have arrested a man in connection to the case. Get the latest on the investigation and the charges the man is facing at 00:48 mark.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING RUMORS:

A video claiming Little Rock Police police busted a human trafficking case is going viral on social media but officers say it’s all made up. Watch what really happened at the 2:41 mark.

SEARCH FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT INTENSIFIES:

Camden Police are intensifying the search for a man they say killed a mother and her four-year-old son. The reward that’s now being offered at the 5:54 mark.

TENNESSEE INMATE ON THE RUN:

A nationwide search is heating up for a prisoner that allegedly killed a Tennessee corrections administrator then took off. Watch what’s happening now at the 6:13 mark.