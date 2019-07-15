Arkansas Crime Watch: Violence in Little Rock, candidate for State Rep. arrested, 5th DWI hearing, illegal gambling business

On the Sunday, July 14th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Mitch McCoy discusses:

VIOLENCE IN LITTLE ROCK:

Little Rock police officers have been busy working several shootings, shots fired and robbery incidents. Hear the plan to combat crime at 00:48 mark.

CANDIDATE FOR STATE REP. ARRESTED:

Roderick Talley, a candidate for State Representative and also the center of Little Rock’s no-knock search warrant controversy was arrested by State Police for parking on the side of the road to film another traffic stop. The dashcam footage has been released. Watch it at 5:00 mark.

5th DWI HEARING:

A man injured by a 5x drunk driver was awarded nearly one million dollars. The latest on the case at 7:31 mark.

ILLEGAL GAMBLING BUSINESS:

An Arkansas business is now under investigation after police say they found an illegal gambling operation. Watch at 9:20 mark.