Arkansas Crime Watch: Woman allegedly holds football team at gunpoint, video captures man peeping into child’s bedroom

On the Sunday, August 18th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Mitch McCoy discusses:
MANHUNT FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT:
Authorities believe a man wanted in connection with the murder of a Camden mother and her four-year-old son may be in Alaska. The latest on the search at 00:42.
VIDEO CAPTURES MAN PEEPING IN CHILD’S BEDROOM:
A family is startled after their home surveillance system captures a man peeping into their daughter’s bedroom. See the video at 1:47 mark.
WOMAN HOLDS TEENS AT GUNPOINT:
An Arkansas woman is accused of holding four high school football players at gunpoint while they were fundraising. How police say they got the call at 3:12.