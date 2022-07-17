On the Sunday, July 17th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

WOMAN CHARGED IN 3 STABBINGS:

Law enforcement arrested a woman who they say is responsible for stabbing three people in two counties. What one witness saw that helped deputies track her down at 0:15

LITTLE ROCK POLICE INVESTIGATING 44TH HOMICIDE OF THE YEAR:

Police are trying to figure out who killed a man on Northwick Court near Reservoir road. What neighbors are saying about crime in the city at 2:58.

DALLAS COUNTY SHERIFF RESIGNS:

Sheriff Stan McGahee abruptly resigned after FOX16 confirmed he had taken a federal inmate out of jail without authorization. Reaction from those in Dallas County at 7:00.

SISTER STILL SEEKING ANSWERS AFTER BROTHER DISAPPEARS IN 1994:

Nearly 30 years have passed and still no answers as to what happened to Jarrod Green. Why his sister is refusing to stop looking for answers at 9:35.