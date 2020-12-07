Arkansas Crime Watch: Woman injured in drive-by shooting, deadly shooting in Searcy, porch pirates on the prowl, U.S. Marshals Most Wanted

On the Sunday, December 6th episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly discusses:

POLICE INVESTIGATING DRIVE-BY SHOOTING:

Conway police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman injured. Police believe it may be connected to several break-ins in the area. What a neighbor is saying about the crime at 00:15.

DEADLY SHOOTING IN SEARCY:

A man is shot and killed at a Searcy apartment complex earlier this week. What police are saying about a person of interest at 3:00.

PORCH PIRATES ARE OUT AND ABOUT:

A criminal is caught on camera stealing a package that isn’t his from the front porch of a Little Rock home. Watch the video and see if you can identify the thief or his getaway car at 4:08.

U.S. MARSHALS MOST WANTED SUSPECT:

U.S. Marshals say Zachary Ester is a dangerous man with a long criminal history. What he’s wanted for and how you can help authorities track him down at 8:12.