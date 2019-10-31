Arkansas’s Most Wanted: The hunt for Jory Worthen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Randy Coyne, a supervisory deputy with the Western District of the U.S. Marshals has been in law enforcement for 27 years and has worked nearly 1,000 cases.

He recently sat down with Fox16’s Kevin Kelly to discuss what he calls, “the most heinous” and “most serious case” he’s ever worked. But one thing is certain, Coyne and his team are determined to solve this case no matter where it takes them… or how long.

On June 25, 2019 family members of 20-year-old Alyssa Renee’ Cannon reported her missing to Camden police. When officers arrived at her home on Ronald Drive, they found a gruesome crime scene. Inside, lay the bodies of Cannon and her 4-year-old son Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder.

“Our deputies got a call from the (crime) scene. It was that fast,” Coyne told me.

The reason U.S. Marshals were notified so fast is because Camden police quickly identified their primary suspect, Cannon’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Jory John Worthen. Coyne told me Worthen was last seen at a local store in Camden on June 22, 2019 – three days before the murders. In addition, Cannon’s 2207 white Honda Accord was missing. Authorities believe, Worthen may have planned his escape and used her car to getaway.

“I would say that he almost has to have a network supporting him,” Coyne said. But where did he go? U.S. Marshals would get their first possible clue one month later, nearly 2,300 miles away from the crime scene.

In late July, Marshals were notified that Cannon’s car was found in Seattle, Washington. I asked Coyne if they knew for certain that Worthen was the one behind the wheel. His answer was simply, “No.”

At that time authorities were also following up on hundreds of tips, possible sightings after local media splashed the airwaves with photos of Worthen. But after Cannon’s car was found on the west coast, authorities had to expand their hunt. So, they asked media outlets for help once again and the tips came pouring in, including one as far away as Anchorage, Alaska.

“We asked deputies in Alaska to take a look at it and so far, we have not been able to confirm if it was him or not,” Coyne said. He also told me that Worthen most likely does not have the financial means to be on the run this long. Which led me to ask him whether he believes Worthen is even alive. Coyne did not hesitate with his answer. “I don’t know that. I have no proof of that. But it is a possibility.”

The most important clue that authorities believe will crack this case is are the Worthen’s distinct and unique tattoos.

Coyne says, “the most tell-tale tattoo to me is the one under his right forearm, Matthew 7:6.”

Worthen also has a tattoo of a skull with wings on his chest and a tattoo of barbed wire on his left bicep. Clues that authorities believe will one day lead to his whereabouts.

Until then, the search continues. I asked Coyne if he feels like the investigation has hit a dead end.

He quickly responded, “I don’t think we’re at a dead end. Some cases just take longer to solve. If you can think of it, we’re doing it.” Coyne then looked straight at the camera and said, “I am confident we will find out where he is… (long pause), one way or the other.”

If you have seen Jory John Worthen or know where he might be, contact U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.