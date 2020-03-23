Crime Watch Exclusive: LRPD Police Chief addresses Covid-19 and impact it’s having on force

On the Sunday, March 22nd episode of Arkansas Crime Watch, Kevin Kelly sits down with Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey for an exclusive interview to discuss the impact COVID 19 is having on the police force.
Some of the questions asked include the following:
- Have any officers have tested positive?
- How will officers respond to serious crimes in light of new risks?
- What should citizens do if there is a non-emergency?
- Are officers being told to hold off on making arrests for non-violent crimes?
- Is crime down as a result of Covid 19?
- What impact is this having on overcrowded jails and courts?
- How is police force reacting to city curfew?