D1 Council votes to give eligibility relief to spring-sport athletes

by: Drew Amman

FILE – This March 12, 2020, file photo, shows the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis. The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its Division I members in June, $375 million less than had been budgeted this year because the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Spring-sport athletes will get a year of eligibility back. Here is the NCAA’s release on Monday.

There are a lot of moving parts still to be determined, but we wanted to be able to give you information as it was available on the status of the eligibility relief for D1 students.

It was first reported by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, tweeting this around 5:30pm on March 30th.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball also putting out:

On March 13th, the NCAA Council Coordination Committee released a statement saying “eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports.” That would pertain to baseball, golf, men’s volleyball, lacrosse, rowing, softball, tennis, track and water polo. The question at the time? When would that be formally adopted as an adjustment in the waiver process for athletes?

We will continue to update Razorback fans as more details are finalized.

