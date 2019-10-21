Daisy Bonilla announces State House run in Benton County

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (News release) – Daisy Bonilla is announcing her campaign for Arkansas House District 93, covering portions of Bentonville, Cave Springs, Centerton, Little Rock, and Rogers. Bonilla is holding an announcement event Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 in downtown Bentonville.

Bonilla has considered Bentonville home for the past 13 years and knows firsthand the opportunities and challenges in the most dynamic and vibrant part of Arkansas. As a social worker, Bonilla has dedicated her life to serving children and families.

“I believe constituents in District 93 deserve a passionate advocate that looks out for the best interest of our growing and diverse district. I want our community to be an example of what great collaboration looks like across generations, cultures, and party lines. The people in this district don’t want to argue politics, we’re ready to push up our sleeves and get to work,” said Bonilla. “I want to ensure that together, Benton County will continue to build a successful and united district that will continue to lead NWA into the future, for those who are already here and for those who we’ve yet to meet.”

Bonilla, who is bilingual, has worked in diverse communities throughout northwest Arkansas. She is a graduate from New York University, where she received her MSW and has worked in child welfare, government, and healthcare. As a state Representative, Bonilla will work to create equitable environments with abundant support and opportunities for individuals to learn and develop, regardless of their ages, abilities, backgrounds, experiences, and socioeconomic status. She is committed to investing in child advocacy, helping people have access to effective healthcare, and expanding mental health treatment.“

If elected, Ms. Bonilla will be the first Latina to serve in the Arkansas State Legislature.