Injuries reported in the Claypool Reservoir area of Poinsett County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A round of severe weather traveled into Region 8 Wednesday evening, dumping hail and causing tornado watches and warnings to be issued by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service also issued a tornado warning for Poinsett, Cross and Crittenden counties until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here for the full story.