Damage reported after severe storms Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Severe storms brought damage across parts of the Natural State Saturday.

All storm reports below are preliminary.

Here are the storm reports:

The Little River Emergency Manager reports trained spotters confirmed a tornado on the ground southwest of Foreman, near the Oklahoma State Line.

The emergency manager in Nevada County reports numerous trees down in Bodcaw due to a possible tornado.

Numerous trees are down on County Road 104, west of Highway 355 in Columbia County. A car was flipped over and a boat was thrown into a pasture due to a possible tornado.

The Nevada County Emergency Manager reports snapped and damaged trees across Highway 355 near the Nevada and Columbia County border due to a possible tornado.