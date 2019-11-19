Dangerous levels of mold found in election office

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Dangerous levels of mold are forcing the Jefferson County Election Office to temporarily relocate while they cleanup.

Signs on the front door warn of the health risk lurking inside.

Commissioner Stu Soffer says they found mold growing in cabinets, on the carpet, and inside the HVAC system. Testing found the amount of mold in the air was more than four times higher than what’s considered safe.

“We’re not going to work in this building, that’s the bottom line,” said Soffer.

He says the problem is spilling over from next door.

“The building adjacent is condemned. It has no roof and water comes down and seeps into the south side of our building,” he explained.

Commissioners are concerned that could break their voting. They already lost 300 machines from a leaking roof which has since been repaired.

For the time being, the County Judge Gerald Robinson is moving the office to the former Sheriff’s Office space in the county courthouse across the street.

“We’re trying to make sure we have safe environments for everyone to work in,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he’s waiting on bids to figure out what work needs to be done and how much it cost, but he says a permanent new space isn’t in the budget.

“It’s just been kind of difficult with the money woes and things we’ve had with the decline in population, tax base,” he added.

Soffer agrees, the cost they can’t afford is safety.

“They get sick, you’ve got a liability,” he said.