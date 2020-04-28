Dardanelle schools sending letters to those working hard on the frontlines

DARDANELLE, Ark. — The Dardanelle School District coming up with a way to show appreciation to people who are working hard to make our lives better. It wants people to start a letter writing campaign.

In a Facebook post the district gave the addresses of medical facilities, law enforcement,first responders and even the post office.

The handwritten letters and cards are expected to be mailed to the different facilities from now — throughout the summer, and meant to encourage people working on the frontlines.